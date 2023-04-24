Children climbing on roofs in the town centre has caused concern.

Officers in Stamford will be conducting patrols in the areas which they believe youths are using to gain access to the roofs of town centre buildings.

Police are asking that anyone who spots a youth on a roof should contact the police immediately.

Youths have been spotted on town centre roofs

There has been an increase in people trespassing onto town centre buildings in recent weeks.

In a post on social media, an officer from the Stamford, Bourne and Deeping police said: "It may seem like harmless fun, but as well as this being classed as civil trespass, there is the potential for serious injury or worse should things go wrong.

"Furthermore, we will investigate any damage that is caused as a result of these activities."