Coronavirus lockdown: Concern over camper vans parked in Stamford car park
Published: 14:00, 28 May 2020
Several camper vans moved onto a car park in Stamford sparking concerns from neighbours about social distancing.
The vehicles were spotted on Gooches Court, opposite The Meadows, overnight on Tuesday (May 26).
A spokesman for South Kesteven District Council said on Thursday that the vans had now left but urged residents to report similar incidents.
