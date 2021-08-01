Despite the public toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford receiving repairs at the end of last year, more work is still to be done.

The ladies’ hand dryers were recently out of service and instead towels are hung on the cubicles for people to dry their hands. In the men’s a toilet roll holder has been replaced by a piece of string with a giant-sized roll hanging off it.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) said: “We’ve had lots of complaints about the Red Lion Square toilets.

Stamford public toilets in Red Lion Square. Photo: Google



“They no longer have attendants and the barrier is no longer working so people don’t have to pay to go in.”

She added: “The toilets are being cleaned daily, seven days a week. If anyone ever goes in and notices anything, get in touch with the district council as we have different operatives on different days.”

South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Commercial and Operations, coun Peter Moseley, said plans were in place to improve the public toilet.

Additional storage shelves have been installed to ensure toilet roll supplies do not run out and hand dryers have been repaired, while a new access barrier and dual toilet roll holders are on order and will be fitted. In addition, a deep clean of the toilets is to take place, after which air fresheners will be installed.

Coun Dr Moseley said: “Steps are being taken to improve the public toilets in Red Lion Square in order to bring them up to the standard which users expect.”