A concerned employer has issued a fresh appeal to find one of their colleagues who has been missing for over a month.

Michael Smith, 53, from Glinton, who works for Anglian Water, was last seen wearing the blue uniform of the firm in Glinton on June 11.

He was seen walking west in the direction of Maxey Pits and Helpston.

Anglian Water said: "Our colleague Michael Smith is still missing and we are all concerned about his welfare."

Michael is described as white, 5ft 10ins, slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jumper and navy work trousers.

Anyone who has seen Michael or believes they may know where he is, should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 452 of June 11.

