Stamford resident expresses concerns over lorries in Empingham Road
Published: 17:00, 24 September 2020
A Stamford resident has expressed concerns about the route commercial lorries take through town.
HGVs have been seen to block the pedestrian crossing while waiting at the junction connecting Empingham Road with Scotgate.
The Empingham Road resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “The lorries block both lanes as they come down to the junction by the Clock House, which causes these issues. Each one blocks the pedestrian crossing.