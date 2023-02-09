Councillors have expressed dismay that plans to spend £8,000 on a mural had been allocated without their knowledge.

South Kesteven District Council has been given £3.3million from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Of that £30,000 must be spent on arts projects and money for the first year must be allocated by the end of March due to tight government timelines.

The Stamford Arts Centre

Members of the board responsible for spending it were concerned that the large sum of £8,000 had been earmarked for a mural at Stamford Arts Centre without any chance for groups to bid for the cash.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Democratic Independents - Stamford All Saints) said: “I’m concerned that there’s been no bidding process for the £30,000.

“I contacted people active in the arts in Stamford to tell them this money was available – now do I have to go back to these people and say it’s a no-go?”

Councillor Judy Stevens (Con - Deeping St James) added: “The mural doesn’t strike me as a great idea. We want to spend £8,000 in Stamford when there was only £30,000 across four towns?”

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) agreed that the process should be reopened for new arts projects.

The remaining funds would go towards an Arts Around The District event and nature workshops.

It was agreed that the three projects should be pushed back in the second year to give more time to scrutinise them, and bidding would be opened to find new projects for the £30,000.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund was implemented to replace EU funding.

Fifteen projects have been identified across South Kesteven to receive funding across the next three years.

The largest amount of £284,000 will be allocated to upgrading CCTV and installing free Wi-Fi hubs across Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

The council’s current cameras are analogue, which are becoming difficult to replace, and they would be upgraded to digital.