Concerns over plans to build on green space

Plans to build a home on a much loved green space in a Stamford housing estate have been met with anger by residents.

Jonathon Hartley Limited, wants to build a detached 4 bedroom home on land between 54 and 56 Caithness Road in the Scottish Estate in Stamford, and submitted plans for the development to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) on December 18.

The green space is one of 17 plots of recreational land on the estate which were auctioned by the builders Jelson Homes in 2014.

Residents fought off planning applications to build on some of the plots prior to them going up for sale in an effort to keep them in the community and there was relief when Stamford town councillor John Dawson bought most of them and said they ‘would be kept for community use’.

The application to build on Caithness Road follows one to build two homes in Melrose Close in the estate, which was refused planning consent by SKDC in 2016 but approved by the government on appeal in April.

David Garratt who lives at number 54 Caithness Road with his wife, Michelle and three children, Alesha, Kacey and Darcey, said: “They were put there as spaces not to be filled in. It is part of the design which is why residents feel like this.

“My side window now looks out onto the green space and if this gets passed it will overlook the house.”

Kevin Edwards, a spokesman for Stamford Open Spaces Campaign, which has fought against building on the green spaces in the estate, said: “On Caithness Road homes are three bed semis mainly, a four bed detached is not really in keeping.

“They are obviously proposing a much bigger dwelling than most in Caithness Road.”

He added his biggest concern is if plans to build on one green space were passed, it would “set a precedent” to build on the other green spaces in the development.

The application for Melrose Close was refused planning consent in 2016 on the grounds of “loss of residential amenity, environment and character of the area.” However the refusal was overturned on appeal this year.

A previous application in 2014 to build a detached home and a pair of semi-detached homes on a green space in Ayr Close in the estate was refused by SKDC on several grounds including ‘the proposal would detriment to the character of the area’.

Dave Dorson, a Stamford town councillor, said: “I’m very concerned that these green spaces are now being targeted for development. I feel it’s key we retain our green spaces in the town, especially in built-up area such as this.

“I’ve friends who live both in Caithness Road and Cromarty Road that the land backs onto. Both families with children who play on the land when the weather permits.

“I feel the recent decision to grant permission for housing on a similar plot on Melrose Close has opened the floodgates as predicted, and owners of these plots are now looking to maximise their investment by gaining planning permission.

“I’d urge anyone with similar concerns to make objections to South Kesteven District Council and copy any communication to Stamford Town Council for visibility. I would also recommend that all objections are based on planning law, and that complaints are made as individuals rather than collectively as this is more likely to yield results.”

A spokesman for SKDC, said: “SKDC planners have confirmed receipt of a planning application to build a house on land between 54 and 56 Caithness Road in Stamford. A site notice confirmed the application went up on Tuesday, December 18 asking for all comments to be submitted by January 8. The determination date for the application is set as January 29, and planners are inviting all interested parties to send in their views. They stress that all applications are dealt with on their individual merit.”

Jonathon Hartley Limited declined to comment.

To comment on the application visit www.southkesteven.co.uk/planning and then search for application number S17/2213