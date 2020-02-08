Home   News   Article

Stamford Hospital two-storey car park plans bring concerns for residents

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 08 February 2020

The sale of land at Stamford Hospital has ignited concerns from people living in the town.

Main issues raised at a public meeting on Tuesday were the impact of introducing parking charges and the visual effect of building a two-storey car park on the Ryhall Road side of the hospital.

Some residents said they thought introducing parking charges would cause hospital staff and patients to find alternative spaces - either in the adjacent Sheepmarket doctors’ surgery car park, or on nearby roadsides.

