The sale of land at Stamford Hospital has ignited concerns from people living in the town.

Main issues raised at a public meeting on Tuesday were the impact of introducing parking charges and the visual effect of building a two-storey car park on the Ryhall Road side of the hospital.

Some residents said they thought introducing parking charges would cause hospital staff and patients to find alternative spaces - either in the adjacent Sheepmarket doctors’ surgery car park, or on nearby roadsides.