Concerns have been raised about ‘poor organisation’ at St Mary’s vaccination centre in Stamford.

Points about the Wharf Road clinic were raised by Coun Amanda Wheeler at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council on Thursday last week.

She suggested it might be a good idea to use Stamford Arts Centre instead of St Mary’s.

Coun Wheeler (LibDem - Stamford St George’s) said: “I understand there have been some problems at St Mary’s health centre in terms of congestion and queuing.

“I wondered whether the council has thought about using Stamford Arts Centre while it is not being used because there would be a more effective one-way system through there and it is obviously more spacious than St Mary’s.”

Stamford Arts Centre is currently closed due to coronavirus and for roofing work.

Coun Anna Kelly (Ind - Bourne West) said a number of her ward members had mentioned their concerns over ‘poor organisation’ at the Stamford vaccination centre, which they can attend if they are patients of Lakeside’s Hereward Practice in Bourne.

There were also concerns over a lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks.

Coun Kelly told the meeting: “One lady had to bring her husband, who is in the final stages of Parkinson’s disease, to be vaccinated. The parking was so chaotic she dare not park there and try and get him out in his wheelchair. She had to walk up to the large car park on Wharf Road and take the wheelchair down there.”

Coun Kelly added they then waited half an hour in a “freezing” marquee outside before her husband was taken inside because he was so cold.

“They are now struggling to think how they are going to go back and get the second vaccine from the same place,” she said.

Coun Wheeler asked the leader of the council, Kelham Cooke, as a member of the Lincolnshire Outbreak Board, if he could do anything to ensure that providers are giving a service that meets the needs of the people who require it.

Coun Cooke said: “I am happy to feed in to the discussion about other buildings in Stamford which might be better used for the covid vaccinations.”

CounSue Woolley, who is also executive councillor for NHS liaison with Lincolnshire County Council, said she would raise the issues with the local clinical commissioning group.

She added: “There is no excuse for no social distancing or, indeed, any hand sanitiser etc.

“While we have these sites, all the time new sites will become available so it might just be that residents will not need to go back to Stamford, they may be able to get it nearer home.”

Lakeside Healthcare, which is organising vaccinations at St Mary’s, was contacted for comment on the concerns.

