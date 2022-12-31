A former medical secretary and receptionist for St Mary’s Medical Centre has spoken of her concerns about GP care in Stamford.

Babs Cornish, who retired from the doctors’ surgery in Wharf Road shortly before it was taken over by Lakeside Healthcare, said a recent incident involving her partner, Reg Meaney, resulted in an ambulance being called unnecessarily.

“He wanted some advice from a doctor and went in to the reception at Sheepmarket Surgery to see if he could speak with one,” she said.

Babs Cornish

“The receptionist just shrugged and said there was no way that could happen and that he needed to phone 111 instead.”

Having reluctantly phoned the NHS service, a health adviser asked Mr Meaney a number of questions.

But because one of the answers was that he has a stent fitted, the health adviser was concerned about Mr Meaney’s heart and told him to call an ambulance.

“He told them he didn’t need an ambulance, just some advice,” said Mrs Cornish. “But they insisted that was what he should do.”

When the ambulance arrived and the paramedics did some checks, they said Mr Meaney didn’t need an ambulance. He had a cold and had been seeking advice because of underlying health conditions, including COPD.

Mrs Cornish, who chaired the patient group at St Mary’s Medical Centre for three years, and was its secretary for a dozen more, said: “You can’t get to see a doctor easily for advice and the 111 service is not fit for purpose - they pass the buck to the paramedics.

“A lot of the time it is reassurance people need when they have a health concern. They feel frightened when something goes wrong.”

Mrs Cornish feels that if the doctors had more time to do their job, and if the 111 service was more effective, paramedics would not have to attend so many unnecessary calls, adding: “This is how the NHS is being brought to its knees.”

Teri White, hub manager for Lakeside Stamford, said: “We are sorry to hear of this incident. As widely reported, we are continuing to experience a very high level of demand and allocate our appointments as effectively as we can, according to the information given and the severity or urgency of each case.

“Our Stamford team handles thousands of calls and delivers thousands of appointments each week. Once all of our available appointments are full then we, in common with GP practices nationally, direct non-urgent patients to 111 or else they can submit an online Doctrin consultation.

“Winter generally brings an increase in viruses and colds which can be generally alleviated by self-care including rest and over the counter medicines. We can direct patients to pharmacists and there is also a comprehensive range of NHS A-Z guidance online at www.nhs.uk/conditions

“We cannot comment on the response given by the 111 service but respectfully remind people that accessing advice online, from pharmacies or through our online platform, helps us, and other healthcare providers, make the most of limited resources in a time of great demand.”

The NHS has been contacted about the response from the 111 call-handler.

What do you think? Email your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk