Black mould, mess in the toilets and bodily fluids on the floor are among concerns about Stamford's public toilets.

South Kesteven District Council, which owns and maintains the ladies and gents in Red Lion Square, sends in a cleaning operative three times a day ‘to keep the facility in good order’.

The toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford

After receiving a barrage of complaints over a number of years, Stamford Town Council was keen to buy the toilets.

A deal was brokered and Stamford Town Council handed over £1 in exchange for the toilets.

However Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk of Stamford Town Council, says the council is still waiting for pen to be put to paper on the district council's end so they can officially be transferred.

"The town council knows that the public facilities in Red Lion Square are in a less than perfect situation,” she said.

"We know we can support the town if we take them on and improve the situation.

"Now we are just waiting for that final transfer to happen."

It was hoped that the deal would be done by the end of March to coincide with the financial year end.

It remains uncertain what improvements will be done as a new council will be elected but Patricia believes it needs a full revamp.

Last week inside the womens’ toilets there were bodily fluids on the floor with sanitary product wrappers and toilet paper left in the stalls as well as hair in the sink.

Black mould is also growing on the wall and the ceiling.

According to Lee Morgan, a driver for coach company Bland's who often uses the toilets while working, the men’s toilets were not much better.

"They are not in the best condition," he said.

"There is no air ventilation for the smell and it's a bit of a mess.

"It makes you feel sick."

A man, who wanted to remain anonymous, came to Stamford to do his shopping and used the toilets while on his trip.

He said that the toilets in Market Deeping, where he lives, are cleaner than Stamford’s facilities.

“They aren’t very good or clean in general,” the man added.

A woman who visited from near Grantham said that it is usually ‘very smelly’ which she puts down to the sanitary bins not being emptied.

However she believes the toilets are ‘always clean’ and appreciates having the facility as it is ‘extremely handy’.

Previously the toilets had permanent operatives, but these jobs were cut during the pandemic. Now a cleaner is sent in a few times each day.

The doors remain open for people to use the facilities between 9am and 6pm.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council has urged people to leave the toilets in a presentable state.

They added that ‘the cleanliness at any point in time is related to recent usage’.

When asked, the council did not provide a date of when the toilets will be handed over to Stamford Town Council.

How do you feel about the toilets? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk