Concert in Stamford tonight for war heroes

An event commemorating the sacrifices of the soldiers in the First World War will be held at Stamford Arts Centre.

The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion, with the support of Stamford Town Council, is hosting the event which will be held tonight at 7.30pm as part of a series of events this year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the war.

The event will incorporate songs from the war, dance and poetry. Performers will include the legion, Ink Contemporary Theatre, Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre, Ketton Choir, local poets, members from Stamford Pantomime Players, College Players, RMT and Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan.