A concert combining school choirs raised money for Ukraine.

Organised by Stamford Diversity Group, an event at Stamford Endowed Schools featured songs from six primary school choirs.

This included pupils from Uffington Primary School, The Bluecoat School, St Augustine's Primary School, St Gilbert's Primary School, Malcolm Sargent Primary School and Stamford Junior School.

The school choirs at Stamford Endowed Schools. Photo: Alan Walters

The concert was free to enter but more than £745.01 was donated in aid of Jack Bon Holly's Stamford for Ukraine fundraiser.

Jack, from Stamford, is volunteering with humanitarian aid coalition Project Konstantin to help evacuate wounded soldiers and trapped civilians to safety, and is fundraising for medical supplies and essential equipment.

The concert was opened by the mayor, Coun Andrew Croft, and featured a song list on the topic of refugees with music from around the world.

Jack Bon Holly's trip to a Ukraine school

Yvette Diaz Munoz, chairperson of the Stamford Diversity Group, said: “The biggest thanks goes to the children who worked so hard and sang beautifully on the night.

“The concert was incredibly moving and I congratulate all those involved."