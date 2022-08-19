Battle Proms concerts have raised £37,735 for a military charity.

This year saw Battle Proms concerts held at Burghley House near Stamford, Highclere Castle in Hampshire at which Downton Abbey was filmed, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, and Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Concerts featured a two-hour orchestral programme with ‘Last Night of the Proms’ favourites.

A previous Battle Proms. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Jonathan Sandall, director of fundraising for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the audiences at the four Battle Proms concerts across the summer.

“We couldn’t have done it without the fantastic support of the organisers, venue hosts, and our amazing volunteers.

“This money will help SSAFA support our Armed Forces community, its serving men and women, veterans and their families.”