Special praise has been given to GCSE pupils who have impressed their teachers.

Gaining eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and two ‘distinction*’ grades at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton was Laura Pepper.

Also picked out for praise from the school were Marwah Ahmed, Jacob Lucas, Jaime Crookes, Rhea Mangat, Alfie Green, Amy Marsden, Melissa Guest, Lucy Munday, Noku Gwaze, Harry Norris, Sam Hutchinson, Grace Palmer, Lily Hutton-Smith, Abbi Peake, Diana Kisero, Daniel Roche, Alice Lamb and Caitlin Walls.

Noku Gwaze and Diana Kisero

Jonathan Oakley, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our pupils, especially after such a difficult and disrupted period.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure pupils are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Marwah Ahmed

Jaime Crookes

