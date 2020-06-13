Citizen of the Week award recognises selfless people in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne
Published: 15:00, 13 June 2020
The Mercury launched the Citizen of the Week in April to recognise the unsung heroes going the extra mile during the lockdown.
The first to be recognised was helpful neighbour Sarah-Mae Yardley.
She was followed by carer Kerrie Hughes, Danish Invader landlord Chris Needham, business owner William Bowles, teacher Mike Holdsworth, Second Helpings volunteer Rhea Rayside, The Railway Inn landlords Jamie and Linda Betts, Oober Veggies founder Tom Wire, and scrubs maker Liz Clarke.
