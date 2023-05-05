Conservatives lose control of South Kesteven District Council

No political party has an overall majority at South Kesteven District Council.

All 56 seats have been declared but after a night of major losses for the Conservatives, the Tories have 24 seats while the Independents have 22 seats.

To gain control, a party must secure at least 29 seats – half plus one.

The count for the 2023 South Kesteven District Council elections.

The overall result was:

• Conservative - 24 seats

• Independent - 22 seats

• Green Party - 4 seats

• Liberal Democrats - 4 seats

• Labour - 2 seats

Former leader Kelham Cooke lost his Casewick ward seat, while deputy leader Adam Stokes also lost his seat.

In a statement, South Kesteven District Council said a leader and cabinet will be elected to form the ruling administration, either from the largest party governing alone, with fewer than 29 seats, or in coalition.

The window between the declaration of election results and the council’s annual general meeting is when negotiations within and between political groups would seek agreement and a way forward.

The leader of the council will still be elected by the full council at its next scheduled meeting to form the ruling administration, either from a coalition or the largest party governing alone. This will be held on May 18.