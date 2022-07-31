People have until Thursday (August 4) to have their say on plans to build the UK’s biggest solar farm close to Essendine and Stamford.

If approved, Windel Energy and Canadian Solar’s proposal would measure 463 hectares - the equivalent of 865 football pitches.

While the applicants say the scheme could provide energy for 92,000 homes over the next 30 to 40 years, those opposing it are concerned about the effect on farming, wildlife habitats, noise and views.

Signs have been put out in protest against Mallard Pass

After responses submitted last year, plans have been amended and there will no longer be battery storage of energy at the site. People fiercely opposed the use of batteries because of the risk of fires and chemical gases.

Responses submitted last year will not count and people are being asked to submit views online at www.mallardpasssolar.co.uk or phone 0808 196 8717.