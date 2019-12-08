Stamford Town Council's contribution to Stamford in Bloom is queried
Support for a town’s in Bloom programme has come under scrutiny from a councillor.
Coun Steve Carroll questioned whether Stamford Town Council should be giving £1,500 of taxpayers’ money to Stamford in Bloom at a town council meeting on Tuesday last week.
In response, Coun John Dawson, said: “There are about 300, 400 business [in Stamford] that pay their rates.
“If we give Stamford in Bloom £1,500 then that it is a pittance when business pay hundreds of thousands of pounds.
“I pay £40,000 a year to be in Stamford just in my rates and you complain that the town council are spending £1,000?
“I find it fascinating.”
CounBob Sandall added: “We are not spending it willy-nilly.
“We are spending it for the benefit of Stamford.”
Coun Julie Clake pointed out that Stamford in Bloom has a small budget, relies solely on volunteers and coordinator Ann Ellis, always invoices in advance.
Click here to read more of the latest news.
Read moreEnvironmentPoliticsStamford
More by this authorMatthew Brown