A new quarry has been given the go-ahead despite objections.

Both Cottesmore and Greetham parish councils - and many residents – had opposed the application by Bullimores Sand and Gravel Ltd, feeling the 20-hectare quarry could expose residents to ‘significant harm’.

But members of the planning committee of Rutland County Council have now given the project their unanimous support.

The location of the quarry. Image: OS Maps

The quarry, expected to extract 5million tonnes of limestone aggregate over a 20-year period, is north of Stretton Road in Greetham.

Among those opposing the application was Greetham resident David Hodson, who chairs Rutland Quarry Forum.

He explained that the current council policy only allows for extensions to existing quarry sites, but that this should be classed as a new quarry.

Ken Edward, chairman of Greetham Parish Council also opposed the project, pointing out that the new site is directly opposite a Mick George quarry, recently given planning consent.

“Both sites will be quarrying the same mineral materials," Mr Edward explained.

"They are separated only by Thistleton Lane, and uncontrolled high levels of dust could affect residents from simultaneous emissions from both quarries.

“Having two quarries, side by side, next to a village is uncharted territory for Rutland."

He added that the officers’ report showed dust can travel 1,000m or more, exposing the residents of Greetham to 'significant harm'.

In addition to limestone aggregate, the new quarry is expected to yield some 400,000 tonnes of ironstone and 40,000 tonnes of blockstone during its 20-year lifespan.

Members of the planning committee agreed that the application should have conditions attached to it, including the movement of traffic, adequate dust and noise monitoring, a footpath provision along Stretton Road and be subject to an environmental impact assessment.

They voted unanimously to approve the new quarry and an undertaking by the developer that routing of HGVs from the quarry site will turn left out of Thistleton Lane/right into Thistleton Lane to and from the direction of the A1, as opposed to travelling through Greetham village.