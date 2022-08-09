A food shop has been giving out free meals each week to charities and good causes in the community.

The Cook Kindness initiative, operated by Cook in Stamford’s High Street, supplies up to 30 free meals a week and has donated to charities including the Evergreen Care Trust, which helps to care for elderly and vulnerable people in the Stamford area, and to Second Helpings, which aims to end food waste.

It also allows staff to offer ‘random acts of kindness’ to customers who they feel deserve a treat.