I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Except according to a recent survey, released ahead of today's World Ice Cream Day, us Brits are very particular about the types of ice cream or lolly we're likely to be found hollering about.

It was in 1984 that President Ronald Regan declared a day just for ice cream.

Former President Ronald Reagan launched Ice Cream Day

While not quite a public holiday - America's Commander-in-Chief wanted a day dedicated to celebrating the frozen treat that, he said, was regularly enjoyed by more than 90% of Americans.

While the event in recent years has gravitated from National Ice Cream Day to World - or International - Ice Cream Day it continues to fall on his chosen third Sunday of July. (Albeit the date this year means that World Ice Cream day shares the international stage with Nelson Mandela Day and back at home in the United States - National Caviar Day.)

Ronald Regan was behind World Ice Cream Day - to celebrate a treat he said 90% of Americans regularly enjoyed

While 90% of us back in Blighty may not enjoy ice cream on quite such a regular basis - and let's be honest our ever changing weather might have a lot to do with that - according to one UK food company when the sun is shining we'll be the first in the queue.

Unilever, the firm behind Walls and Carte D'Or - says that it estimates 12 ice creams are sold every second on average during a UK summer.

Unilever says 12 ice creams are, on average, ordered every second in the UK during summer

Figures that might actually not be that surprising considering news from Cadbury earlier this year that confirmed a nationwide shortage of the miniature Flake bars used for adding to the top of 99 ice creams.

The chocolate giant said it was experiencing a significant shortage because factories couldn't produce the popular topping quick enough as we all met outside, lined up at ice cream vans and spent inordinate amounts of time in parks, public gardens and other open spaces as a result of lockdown restrictions and rules at the time which meant we could only meet wider friends and family outside.

There has been a nationwide shortage of flakes for 99s this year

Its special place in our hearts may also be confirmed by a recent survey into the UK's most popular ice creams and lollies.

Thousands of people playing with Gala Bingo were asked to select their favourite frozen treat for a recent survey. Magnum was crowned the most popular as a result, with more than 30% of those asked choosing the ice cream encased in a chocolate shell.

Joining it on the podium is a Cornetto in second place, the much-talked about 99 in third, a Feast in fourth position and the sorbet and vanilla ice cream mix Solero making it into the top five.

The nation's top 10 ice creams according to a recent survey of thousands of people by Gala Bingo (49247121)

But if today's predicted scorching hot and sunny weather is not enough to persuade you into World Ice Cream Day celebrations there's perhaps further inspiration to be found, back in America, in the form of this unique Ice Cream Truck stay available through Booking.com.

Booking.com is celebrating International Ice Cream Day with these ice cream-themed stays including the chance to stay in an ice cream van in New York City

The booking website has rounded-up numerous ice cream themed stays around the world ahead of today's World Ice Cream Day, including this van, currently parked in New York City's Union Square.

Nicknamed the 'Sweet Sleepover' there is room for two people and the truck's interior comes complete with a sprinkle-decorated floor and waffle cone-shaped bedding.

Closer to home the 'world's smallest' ice cream parlour can be found in Kent - in a renovated red phone box.

Ring Ring ice cream parlour in Ramsgate

Ring Ring Ice Cream launched the unusual businesses in June, in Ramsgate, on the edge of the seafront.