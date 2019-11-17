A village tearooms has just celebrated its first year under new ownership.

Amy Roberts took over The March Hare Tearooms on November 1 last year.

Amy was raised in Uffington, before moving to Stamford and then Corby Glen to take over the business.

The 34-year-old previously worked for MM Print Services in Stamford in printing and advertising, a role that often took her overseas.

But Amy sought a change of career, due to a love of the social aspect of baking.

She said: “It’s been a real rollercoaster ride over the past year, but it feels like we are getting grounded. Business is doing really well.”

Amy praises her team of four for making customers welcome and leaving happy.

Amy says she has learned something new every day, from how much cake to bake and how much bacon to make for butties to whether she can pick the kids up from school.

She continued: “I would not change it for the world, to be at the heart of a community, see friends/family/strangers meet and share their day and stories makes all the hard work and effort worth it.”

Amy says there has been some downs but she was thrilled to be highly commended in the Mercury Business Awards.

The business has five stars on the TripAdvisor review website, making it number one of five eateries in Corby Glen.

Over the year, the tearooms has increased the menu with vegetarian and gluten free breakfasts, vegan cakes, delivery services and ‘specials.’

Recently, it launched bistro evenings featuring a two-course dinner and the tea rooms plans a shift into outside catering, and 9.30am trial openings on a Sunday.

Amy added: “I won’t always get it right, but with amazing customer feedback a lot has been improved over the year and I will keep working every hour to make sure we can be at the top of our game.

“We try and support as many local businesses as possible, so when you come in it won’t be just us you will be supporting, it’s lots of other local businesses supplying eggs, bread, gifts, flowers, meat and salad and this is extremely important to us.”