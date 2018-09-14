Corn exchange centre to host its first wedding fair

News (4183678)

Wedding suppliers are gearing up to showcase their services at a fair in Stamford.

The Stamford Corn Exchange Shops and Café will host its first ever wedding fair this month to help boost the profile of local businesses.

Centre manager Mark Peacock came up with the idea during a chat with colleagues at the shopping complex in Broad Street.

The Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre already has a licence to host weddings on the stage and the Theatre Lounge is a popular venue for wedding receptions and private functions, so the team thought they would be well-placed to host the wedding event.

Mark said: “We’ve selected one of each kind of supplier to give everyone a good chance of building up contacts on the day.

“For visitors there will be everything they need to plan the perfect day.”

Two of the shopping centre’s regular traders, Elsie’s Flower Basket and jewellery company Ruby Moon, will have stands at the fair.

Other wedding suppliers which are lined up for the event will be showcasing wedding dresses, photography, party favours, hair and beauty services and fascinators.

The wedding fair takes place at the Corn Exchange Shops and Café in Broad Street, Stamford, on Sunday September 23 from 11am until 3pm. Admission is free.

The regular café will be open to serve refreshments during the event.