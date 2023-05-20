The crowning of King Charles III marked a truly historic event, and it was a moment of extraordinary pride for our history, culture and traditions, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

It was a joy to see all of our celebrations in the lead up to the coronation and also to see our streets a hive of activity, adorned in Union Jack flags and regal decorations as some lively street parties got underway!

I hope everyone had a wonderful time celebrating with your family and loved ones – it was a truly memorable weekend that made me proud to be British.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

Starting this fortnight with some positive news, I am delighted to share that state schools across Rutland and Melton are set to receive £2,418,105 in extra Government funding! This funding will provide a huge boost for local schools, and represents the highest real terms Government spending per pupil in history by 2024-5, alongside the biggest pay increase for teachers in 30 years.

Our teachers do the most amazing job on a daily basis and are so deserving of our support. This funding will provide them will the resources they need to ensure that every child receives the high quality of education they deserve.

It was a pleasure to be out and about in our communities in the lead up to the Coronation, and I thoroughly enjoyed joining pupils at St Mary and St John CEVA Primary School in North Luffenham as celebrations and afternoon tea were in full swing. If any of our local schools would like to come for a visit to Parliament, do get in touch with the Parliament education team who would be more than happy to help organise.

I also dropped by Manton Hall Care Home where it was a great to meet Simon and his team who were in the midst of hosting their most beautiful coronation celebrations. We are very fortunate to have such exceptional residential, dementia and respite care locally, and it was evident speaking to the team here how passionate they are about caring for each and every resident.

To round off a busy fortnight, I also dropped by Rutland Nursery for a tour of their exciting new building works. As runners up of Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Garden Centre Award they are clearly a firm favourite among many of you, and I very much look forward to visiting when the new building is open!

In other good news, it will come as no surprise to many of you that not only has our wonderful local Police force been rated as ‘outstanding’ in tackling serious and organised crime, but they have now exceeded the Government’s recruitment target, with an increase of 340 officers since 2019. This rise is part of the Government’s Police Uplift Programme, meaning that we now have the highest number of police officers ever in England! A big thank you to all the team here at Rutland and Leicestershire Police who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

With an unseasonably wet start to May, I know that many areas of Rutland have experienced high levels of flooding in the past. There has been significant disruption and traffic problems over the past fortnight due to the current weather, and it would be good to map out where these high-risk areas are and find out how easy it is to report these floods. This week I’ve launched a survey to hear more, so if you have a few spare minutes do visit my website to share your experiences of flooding.

Now fingers crossed for some sunshine!