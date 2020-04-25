In his latest column, Gareth Davies, MP for Stamford and Bourne, writes:

This week we saw a first in 700 years as parliament took a leap into the present by conducting Prime Ministers Questions in part by videoconference. TV screens now line the inside of the chamber, the clerks who sit in front of the Speaker replaced mounds of procedural papers with laptops and just a few MPs sat spaced out on what would otherwise be tightly packed benches.

Fortunately the session went remarkably well, if a little lacking in the usual flow and energy we have become accustomed to for these sessions and of course we were missing the Prime Minister who is on the mend but still recovering from his spell in intensive care.