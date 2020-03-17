Pub landlords across the area are seemingly upbeat in the face of government advice for people to avoid their local drinking dens.

And one pub and hotel group is urging customers to keep supporting them, saying the 'good old English pub' is the place to be in times of crisis.

The Mercury spoke to a number of managers in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland who are all keeping their doors open and allowing customers to make their own choice about whether to nip in for a pint.

People have been advised to avoid pubs to help stop the spread of coronavirus

Many said business had not fallen off just yet but they were braced for an impact in the coming weeks, despite the ongoing support from their regulars.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday (Monday, March 16) that people should avoid pubs, restaurants and theatres to help curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID19).

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for JD Wetherspoon, confirmed that all of its venues would remain open until further notice.

And Knead Pubs, which runs pubs and hotels in Oakham, Stamford and Bourne, said it was a “great shame” that pubs had been named as places to avoid.

Addressing customers, a spokesman for the group said: “In times of crisis the ‘Good old English Pub’ is a place of sanctuary not to be avoided.

“We are a great country and we are strong! We will get through this and we do need you! Don’t avoid us, support us and we will supply you with the same good service, food and drink as all good hostelries do! Keep safe!”

Among Knead Pubs’ venues are the Tobie Norris, Crown Hotel and Paten & Co in Stamford, Smith’s and Jubilee Garage in Bourne, and The Lord Nelson in Oakham.

Matthew Williamson, manager at the Tobie Norris, told this newspaper: “Until they announce total lockdown the idea is that we’ll stay open. If you close you could be doing yourself out of business and it was quite busy last night, although people were sitting quite far apart.

“The Crown has been hit quite hard with rooms as people aren’t travelling or flying.”

The supervisor at Smith’s of Bourne, who did not wish to be named, added: “We’re still open. We had quite a few people in last night. It was a bit quieter than expected but that’s understandable.”

Cornavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health organization (WHO). (31479588)

Michael Frith, bar manager at the Golden Fleece in Stamford, said they remained open and had stepped up the cleaning and hygiene regime even further.

“We’re not going to change anything until we’re forced to close,” he said. “We’ve not had much of a loss business-wise and our regulars are staying faithful. It might start to quieten down after the advice but we’ll see how it goes.”

Dan Lacey, landlord of The Wheatsheaf in Oakham, also said they had boosted their cleaning routines.

“We’re staying open,” he said. “Trade hasn’t really been hit yet and we had a very good weekend. Because no one in Rutland has had it yet everyone is just making the most of it while they can!

“We have a good bunch of regulars and psychologically people feel safe because they know each other. I think city pubs are struggling more.

“A few regulars did quarantine themselves for a couple of weeks but it just turned out to be a sore throat.”

He said it was up to people to make their own decisions on whether to venture out to the pub, although a group from Age UK had cancelled their fortnightly meeting at the pub and several teams had pulled out of Thursday’s quiz.

“I have staff to pay who have bills to pay and mouths to feed so we need to keep going as much as we can really,” added Mr Lacey.

