It's mostly business as usual for Lincolnshire Police who are continuing to serve the public following the coronavirus outbreak.

The force has plans that include remote working if possible and also calling on reinforcements to plug potential gaps in the frontline should there be absences.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We have contingency plans in place that follow national guidance, including remote working if possible and also backfilling of the frontline should we have significant abstractions.

Police have contingency plans in place

"At the moment we continue to follow national advice around self-isolation should any individual display symptoms of the virus.

"We have so far seen no major impact on the force and therefore no major impact on the delivery of services to the public of Lincolnshire. We of course continue to monitor the situation and will follow national guidance as it changes."

Also ...

Spalding nightclub club owner 'disappointed' by Coronavirus announcement

South Holland care homes are safeguarding residents during Coronavirus outbreak

Read more CoronavirusHealthStamford