Coronavirus: Stamford firm sets up free helpline for people with money worries

A Stamford-based wealth management service has set up a free helpline for anyone who has money concerns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Landmark IFA, which is based at Rock House in Scotgate, has set up the helpline for individuals and small businesses.

Director of Landmark IFA Kevin Mullins said: "The effects of Covid 19 are far-reaching and people are naturally very worried about their finances, their jobs and the state of the economy.

Landmark IFA Stamford (31816455)

"With a sizeable team of financial experts at our disposal, we’d encourage anyone who has concerns to contact us and we’ll do what we can to help."

Anyone with a question or concern can call 01780 761313 or e-mail: ifa@landmarkgroup.org.uk.

Kevin Mullins, director of Landmark IFA

