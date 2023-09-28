Charges for council care and support are to be given consideration for the year ahead.

Rutland County Council has received a suggested new policy from one of its officers, and if it is given the go-ahead, it will replace an existing policy from April 1, 2024.

At a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on September 21, chairman Ramsay Ross (Lab), outlined the stages of the draft policy.

Care costs are being reviewed. Photo iStock

It will be scrutinised by the committee, then the cabinet on October 17, then go out for public consultation from November 1 until January 24.

As part of the Government’s adult social care reform agenda, councils had to complete a ‘Fair Cost of Care’ exercise. This involved working with adult social care providers to determine the cost of providing care.

Councils must also publish a market sustainability plan, showing how they will support providers over the next three years. This included care homes, and home care for people aged 18 and over.