This stunning Grade II listed character cottage has gorgeous uninterrupted views over farmland.

Sitting in a third of an acre in the sought after village of Belmesthorpe, this former Dovecote has been fully renovated and extended to create a unique four bedroom cottage.

The property boasts an array of characteristics including underfloor heating downstairs, flexible reception spaces, an abundance of natural light, oak windows, stone flooring and walls, off road parking and generous front and rear gardens.

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The property is arranged over three floors and into two sections with the former Dovecote and the extension. It is entered through the central entrance hall which connects these but also offers a light and airy reception space with stone walls and a wood burning stove.

The Dovecote itself features original pigeon holes and wood burner.

A spiral staircase leads to the first floor dressing area and shower room.

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The second floor bedroom has wooden beams and views over the garden and farmland.

The entrance hall also leads to the spacious kitchen diner featuring an array of oak units, integrated dishwasher and microwave, stone flooring, stove and pantry.

A doorway from the kitchen diner leads into a separate hallway which connects the stairs to the first floor, the study/fourth bedroom and the utility room which hosts the modern fuel cell boiler and access to the wet room.

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The first floor landing connects two well balanced double bedrooms, both with built in wardrobes, and the family three piece bathroom.

Outside, the front of the property is bounded by estate railings. The gate leads to a driveway between the house and generous garden to ample off road parking.

Halfway down the driveway a further gate separates the front and rear gardens. The landscaped rear garden has a gravel seating area and lawn with gorgeous farmland views.

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

A secret summerhouse is located at the end of the garden behind a pond and waterfall.

There is planning permission to the end of the driveway to create a double carport with a loft room above.

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Columbine in Belmesthorpe is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Columbine, Belmesthorpe, is on the market with a guide price of £700,000 to £735,000. To find out more or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01780 754530.