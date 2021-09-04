How would you describe your dream job?

If it involves a spot of gardening and household maintenance in a delightful setting, then the perfect position may have just arisen.

The trustees of Browne’s Hospital, the 15th Century almshouses in Broad Street, are looking for a new caretaker.

The lucky employee will get to work in this beautiful environment

With the impending retirement of David Goodinson, who has maintained the site as a volunteer for 15 years, a new person is needed - and for the right person the benefits include a salary, and accommodation in a newly refurbished flat.

“We’re looking for someone who is going to live in at Browne’s Hospital and be part of the organisation, and who will use their initiative to keep the place ticking over,” said Dr John Mitchell, chairman of the trustees.

But while the caretaker needs to be ‘handy’, they won’t be expected to carry out any serious plumbing or electrical work.

The almshouses in Broad Street date from the 15th Century

Rather than specific skills, the person trustees are looking for needs to be seeking a lifestyle that fits with both the tranquillity and sociability of the almshouse community.

“What we do need is a character who enjoys company, because that is something that is important to the people who live here,” Dr Mitchell added.

Browne’s Hospital is a charitable organisation providing 13 flats for the over-60s in need of suitable accommodation.

The new caretaker will live on-site in a newly refurbished flat

No formal qualifications are needed for the 15 hours-a-week caretaker role, but the right candidate should certainly enjoy gardening. The almshouses enclose a courtyard garden with borders, flowerbeds and lawns that need maintaining.

Anyone interested in the job should call the clerk to the trustees on 01780 481834.

The gardens of Browne's Hospital

An appeal to protect the stained glass windows at Browne's Hospital was launched this summer. Find out more here.