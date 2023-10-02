After a successful summer season, directors at the Stamford Shakespeare Company are already looking ahead to next year.

Thousands of people enjoyed performances at the 600-seat open air theatre in Tolethorpe this year.

But for directors and managers at Tolethorpe as soon as the curtain fell on the final performance, it was time to shift focus to 2024.

Rehearsals at Tolethorpe

Next year’s shows are William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, George Farquhar’s Recruiting Officers and Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Jessica Swale.

Directors are searching for the new stars of the shows, with auditions open to anyone.

David Fensom, marketing and theatre manager, said: “No matter if people have previous experience or not, we want to hear from them.

The Rutland Open Air Theatre to the left of Tolethorpe Hall

“They will get to stand on a renowned stage and perform fabulous plays in front of hundreds of people.

“It is an incredible experience and we are lucky to have it in our area.

“People make lifelong friends here - it becomes a second family.”

Auditions will take place at Tolethorpe on October 7 and 14 between 2pm and 5pm and October 8 and 15 from 10am to 4pm.

A previous performance of a Midsummer Night's Dream at Tolethorpe

Aspiring actors will be given a 10-minute slot and can choose which play they audition for.

Being part of the show requires commitment with rehearsals starting in late January with two weekday sessions and one at the weekend.

David said: “It is quite a big commitment but there are rewards for it.

“Unlike most amateur theatre companies which get a three night run in a village hall you get a four week run in front of up to 600 people a night.

“There are wonderful sets built and costumes which are custom made.

“There are lots of perks for doing it.”

People can find out more by emailing admin@tolethorpe.co.uk