Efforts to support people living in Ukraine are continuing at a county hub.

Collection boxes are available in Stamford, Bourne and neighbouring villages for the Boxes of Hope Lincolnshire campaign.

Supporter Teresa Mclean said: “Volunteers are still busy packing aid for the lorries to Ukraine and also helping refugees to this country set up their homes.

Mandy Baxter of Boxes of Hope with items to send to Ukraine.

“The shoeboxes which travel packed and ready to hand out are still needed. If anyone could fill one of these boxes for someone in dire circumstances in Ukraine, we would be very grateful.”

Boxes are put together to support a variety of people, from military personnel to families who have lost their homes. Donations of canned and long-life food, baby food, nappies, pet food, hygiene products, medicines and clothing are needed, with a full list published on the Boxes of Hope website.

Collections boxes are available at 88 Gladstone Street, Bourne, 14 Belton Street, Stamford, and Ryhall Post Office during opening hours.

Items can also be delivered to Essendine Post Office during opening hours or Racer Farm Bungalow on the A6121 between Carlby and Manthorpe crossroads during daylight hours. Large items should only be delivered to Racer Farm Bungalow.

Local volunteers can be contacted by email at olgasfriend@btinternet.com