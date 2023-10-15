Three Counties Dog Rescue is looking for a home for Fynn.

Fynn is a lovely friendly boy who knows all his basic manners. He has lots of energy and loves to be outside where he can run around and play. He will benefit from a harness.

He loves food and treats! He gets very excited whilst it is being prepared. Fynn is a big boy and can easily reach kitchen work tops so you will need to be aware of this as he will steal given half a chance! He takes treats gently.

Fynn

Fynn previously lived with two cats who he got on well with. He travels well in the car. A dog free home will probably suit him. As he is a big dog, any children should be teenagers. He does have a female friend who could be homed with him.

If you are interested in Fynn call Three Counties on 07708589792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).