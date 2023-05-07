Evee is a one year old Siberian Husky cross who has arrived at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne because her previous owner no longer had the time to look after her.

She was being left all day on her own and inevitably got into mischief.

Evee is a friendly girl and Three Counties is looking for a new family who have experience of the breed and will have the time to commit to ongoing training and socialisation.

Evee is a strong girl who lived with four children and her previous owner said that she was fine with them. Three Counties would like a home where any children in the new family are teenagers.

Evee is OK with most other dogs but not cats. She does become very excitable so careful introductions will be needed.

If you think you could work with Evee so she becomes your faithful companion call Three Counties on 07708589792 or 01778 424953 (leave a message and contact number if you can’t get through).