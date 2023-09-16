Chunky is a two-year-old rottweiler Dalmatian cross looking for a forever home.

He came to Three Counties because one of his previous owners is unwell and the family were no longer able to cope with him.

They had Chunky since he was a puppy.

Chunky needs a home

He was purchased as a companion for the family’s older Akita who they thought was depressed but sadly, Chunky did not get along with this dog at all.

Chunky is a friendly boy but he does take a while to warm up to people.

He know his basic manners and will sit nicely for a treat.

If you would like to take on Chunky call us on 01778 4249553 or 077085 89792 (between 10am and 4pm).