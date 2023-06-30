Margo is a young German Shepherd cross and is looking for a home.

She is very pretty with the most beautiful markings and colours in her thick coat.

Margo, like most Shepherd dogs, is very friendly and loves people. She knows all of her basic manners and takes treats very gently. She adores tummy rubs and is very affectionate. She just loves to be around people.

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Margo

Margo also loves to be outside. She likes ball games and will bring the ball back to you. In her previous life she did agility training and she was quite excited when the equipment was got out at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

This would be something that her new family could continue as Margo obviously enjoys it. She likes to run, really fast and then she will flop down next to you for a fuss and a cuddle.

If you would like Margo as your devoted companion call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).