Tiggi is a four-year-old black Labrador cross.

She is a very friendly girl who loves people and is generally good with other dogs.

Tiggi knows all her basic manners and sits nicely for treats which she loves. Tiggi does like to play with toys and also with other dogs. Tiggi has lots of energy and enjoys being outside where she can run. She does jump up and this will require some ongoing training.

Tiggi is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

She does walk ok on a lead but we want her to be on a harness as she does try hard to slip the lead. At this stage she has little recall!

Tiggi enjoys being brushed and is OK in the car..

If you think you would like to have Tiggi as your friendly companion call Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).