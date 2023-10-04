Volunteers are being sought down on the farm after a tourist attraction lost a key staff member to a freak injury.

Livestock manager Amy Ball, whose parents own the family-run Rutland Farm Park, in Oakham, had surgery this week after breaking her ankle in three places in a fall.

Amy is expected to be out of action for between four and six weeks which has left the team short, particularly at weekends, and forced the family attraction to close for a day on Sunday.

Hard-working Amy is involved in every aspect of running Rutland Farm Park

“It would suit a mother and older child, or those who are over 16 who would like to do something in their free time,” said Amy.

“Or even animal care and vet med students who need some hours for their courses.”

Volunteers are wanted to help keep the farm clean and tidy, and they are also looking for weekend help with pony grooming and guinea pig cuddles.

“It’s all the farming fun things,” said Amy.

“I’m also looking for some creative people to decorate the farm for Halloween.”

If you can help, send a message via the farm’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rutlandfarmpark/