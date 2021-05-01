Stamford Town Council is set to write to the owners of an allotment in Water Furlong following the eviction of a tenant.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday (April 27), coun Amanda Wheeler told councillors of Karen Meadows' petition, which has gained support from more than 12,100 people.

On her petition page, Karen claims: "On March 25 we were served notice out-of-the-blue to quit our beloved allotment garden.

"We have been given no explanation, no right of appeal, and no offer of compensation, and the land agent refuses to discuss the matter. There is currently no legislation to prevent this completely unreasonable action.

"Over the past six years we have restored our historic plot in central Stamford from a bomb site back to the lovely garden it once was, rejuvenating the many heritage apple trees, recreating the Victorian vegetable patch, planting herbaceous borders, and replacing the derelict sheds. We have invested thousands of pounds and countless hours in this labour of love, which is also enjoyed by the many walkers who use the adjacent footpath."

Through the petition Karen, who shares the allotment with her daughter Julia, wants Strutt and Parker LLP, the land agents who act for the owners, The Cecil Estate Family Trust, to withdraw the eviction notice.

At the virtual meeting, coun Wheeler (Lib Dem) suggested others may wish to sign the petition and asked what the town council can do to help.

It was decided Stamford Town Council will write to the land owner to try and prevent the eviction.