Council bid to boost our high streets

Extra help for our embattled ‘high streets’ is now available in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

The Town Centre Investment Fund has been launched by InvestSK to support growing businesses if they grow their businesses in empty town centre units and create jobs.

Up to £10,000 is available to help companies if they add value to South Kesteven’s town centre.

InvestSK chief executive Steve Bowyer said from the work the council-owned development company was doing to help businesses launch and grow, InvestSK knew that to maximise their business prospects, companies need the right facilities in the right place.

“This scheme helps with capital costs to enable vacant units to come back into life and supports businesses to realise their aspirations. I’d urge anyone interested to speak to Jon and the team, and make use of this easy-to-access support.”

South Kesteven District Council Leader Matthew Lee (Con) said: “Although South Kesteven is performing relatively well in terms of its retail presence on the high street, we are fully aware of the challenges that businesses are facing.

“Often that is a result of internal business issues rather than any weakness in the town itself, as we saw with the recent announcement of Tinc’s store closure – but whatever the reason, we want to make sure we give our businesses every chance to grow and succeed.

“This new grant fund that the council has made available will not only support businesses but is a very practical response to support our town centres and high streets.”

The deadline for submissions for the 2018/19 fund is March 15 but InvestSK will review applications regularly.

More details, guidance notes and the application form is available on the InvestSK website www.investsk.co.uk