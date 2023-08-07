Families fleeing war-torn countries will benefit from council housing.

South Kesteven District Council has bought 12 homes in Langtoft which will provide temporary housing for Afghanistan and Ukrainian refugee families who have arrived legally in the country.

The homes will later be used by families on the council’s housing register.

South Kesteven District Council

More than £1.8m was funded jointly from the Government’s local authority housing fund and the council’s housing revenue account budget.

The local authority housing fund helps provide affordable accommodation for legal evacuees until their visas expire in three to five years.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), said: “This process will help refugees at a time when they need it the most, having escaped the prospect of terrible suffering in their own countries.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

“The properties we have identified for purchase provide value for money and, at the same time, enable the council to progress this important project within a challenging timescale.

“The new properties, which we expect to take ownership of by the end of the month, also provide South Kesteven District Council with an opportunity to add valuable assets to our own property portfolio when the demand for housing is so strong.”

The homes are the first of 21 earmarked for the scheme in South Kesteven and are a mix of two and three-bedroom new-build houses and two-bedroom bungalows.