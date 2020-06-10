South Kesteven District Council is to extend free parking in its car parks across the district for a further month to support the initial phase of the reopening of town centres on Monday (June 15).

Free parking in council-run car parks was initially introduced in March to support key workers and others who needed to make essential journeys by car during lockdown.

The decision was due to be reviewed on June 30 but the council's cabinet will now be asked on Tuesday (June 16) to ratify a decision to extend this period until the end of July agreed by informal cabinet.