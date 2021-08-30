Town councillors have been given a ‘three line whip’ by their clerk over concerns about a lack of attendance.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg dished out the warning in Stamford Town Hall on Tuesday after two council members failed to turn up to ‘a meeting of the full council’ and had not sent apologies for their absence.

Mrs Stuart-Mogg then reproached all those who had done the same to committee meetings, which take place in between monthly meetings of the full council.

The clerk spoke out at a meeting in the town hall

She said: “I would like to remind councillors of their commitment to the council and its functions.

“You all know which committees you are elected onto and you know the timings of meetings, which have been chosen to suit the committee members.”

She added: “When you are not able to attend the meetings, please let me have apologies and reasons. The council needs to approve the reasons and if they do not, that will set the clock ticking.”

Mrs Stuart-Mogg pointed out the council already had two vacancies, and those who continued to be absent without reasons could find their seat considered for election.

Rounding off her reprimand, she reminded councillors that as town representatives they were expected to attend some of the events coming up, including Stamford Diversity Festival, the 500th year commemoration for William Cecil, a Battle of Britain event and a performance of the musical Cats.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordtowncouncil.co.uk