A council which spent £15,500 on flowers this year has questioned its budget for the coming year .

Oakham Town Council spent £15,500 on flowers this year to brighten up the streets, and the results were praised by locals and visitors alike.

However, at a time when all authorities are trying to make savings, the council has questioned whether that kind of money should be spent next year.

Oakham Town Council meet on October 11

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday (October 11), mayor Sally-Anne Wadsworth said: “It has been proposed that we go with the same spend for 2024 to ensure that we have a similar display to the one in the town this year.”

Clerk Chris Evans said the previous contract was only for a year and the contractor had agreed to extend it for a year but because of inflation, the cost would be £17,000.

Following a suggestion from Coun Paul Ainsley, Coun Wadsworth proposed that the matter be deferred to the next recreation and planning meeting on October 25 for a decision on the award of the contract, which can then be rubber-stamped at the next council meeting in November. Members agreed.