Oakham Town Council considers spending £17,000 on flowers in 2024
A council which spent £15,500 on flowers this year has questioned its budget for the coming year .
Oakham Town Council spent £15,500 on flowers this year to brighten up the streets, and the results were praised by locals and visitors alike.
However, at a time when all authorities are trying to make savings, the council has questioned whether that kind of money should be spent next year.
Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday (October 11), mayor Sally-Anne Wadsworth said: “It has been proposed that we go with the same spend for 2024 to ensure that we have a similar display to the one in the town this year.”
Clerk Chris Evans said the previous contract was only for a year and the contractor had agreed to extend it for a year but because of inflation, the cost would be £17,000.
Following a suggestion from Coun Paul Ainsley, Coun Wadsworth proposed that the matter be deferred to the next recreation and planning meeting on October 25 for a decision on the award of the contract, which can then be rubber-stamped at the next council meeting in November. Members agreed.