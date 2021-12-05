Stamford Town Council could ask shops to stop selling single-use plastic bottles to help environment
Published: 10:00, 05 December 2021
Councillors could ask town businesses to stop selling single-use plastic bottles.
Next month Stamford Town Councillors will consider sending a letter to shops requesting that they stop selling single use plastic bottles.
The idea, which was put forward by the Climate Action Working Group, hopes to reduce plastic waste and instead encourage people to use refillable bottles.