A ban on the release of Chinese lanterns and balloons from council-owned land across South Kesteven is being considered by officials.

Officers for South Kesteven District Council report that though such events have become a popular fundraiser for charities, it comes at a cost to the environment.

The move follows Belvoir Castle cancelling a lantern release last year after an outcry from locals.

A report prepared for a council meeting next week says string and ribbons on balloons can choke or entangle wildlife and farm animals.

Lanterns also pose fire risks, especially to dry standing crops and hay bales.

Debris from balloons also contradict South Kesteven District Council tidying efforts through its 'Big Clean'.

Central Government has no polices on the issue but 84 councils have such bans on their land.

A proposed position statement says South Kesteven District Council ‘will not allow’ the deliberate release of lanterns and balloons on its property due to such harm.

The accidental release of helium balloons at children’s parties would still be allowed, as would the use of hot air balloons, weather balloons and other balloons used for scientific purposes.

