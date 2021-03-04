An injunction has been granted to South Kesteven District Council on a piece of land off Haddon Road, Stamford.

At Peterborough County Court on Friday last week (February 26) the council was also awarded costs of £7,502.40 against the owner of the land.

The land, which is classified as ‘open amenity land’, was bought by the current owner in 2020.

The owner of the land has made changes without planning permission

The open grassed area was subsequently removed and replaced with compacted hardcore, a two-metre high panel fence and gates were installed, and a caravan was stationed on the land.

The landowner has recently submitted a retrospective planning application for the changes made, which is in the process of being determined.

If planning permission is refused, the injunction requires the hardstanding, fencing and caravan to be removed and the land reinstated to an open grassed area.

If the application is approved, the requirements of the injunction will cease as any development within the terms of the planning permission will be lawful.