A council-led development is costing £100,000 more than expected.

A budget of £1.3 million was allocated to demolish the Cummins former factory buildings off Barnack Road in Stamford to make way for St Martin’s Park, a housing and retail development being led by South Kesteven District Council.

But additional asbestos removal and other unforeseen work has pushed up the cost of the project.

An artist's impression of part of St Martin's Park

The demolition of most of the old buildings on site was completed in December.

South Kesteven District Council approved extra funding to settle the final invoice at a meeting of its cabinet yesterday (Tuesday, February 7).

Council leader Kelham Cooke told the meeting: “As a resident of Stamford, it’s fantastic to see the work that continues to go on with this project. It will be a real game-changer for the south side of the town in terms of what it will deliver. I’m very much looking forward to that progressing and supporting Stamford’s economy as well.”

An overview of the St Martin's Park development

The development will provide 190 new homes, a retirement village of another 150 homes, and a series of business units.

The council purchased the land for £7.5 million in 2019, and launched the joint venture with Burghley Estates.

Among the buildings that has been demolished is the 1904 building, the oldest on site. It was initially hoped this could be preserved and renovated, but contractors discovered it was in poor condition.

The council approved demolition but it collapsed on its own. A council meeting in September heard how the structure had been 'botched' when a 1960s office building was added. A decision was taken to replace it with a similar building which will be for commercial use.

The 1904 building. Image: SKDC

What do you think about taxpayers' money being spent on St Martin's Park? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk